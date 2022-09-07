Northern Regional Minister commends Anglican Church

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has commended the Anglican Church for its role in complementing the government’s efforts to develop the country.
He said the church had over the years undertaken various initiatives that had improved the lives of citizens in all sectors, including education, agriculture and health among others, which was very commendable.
He said, “It is worthy of note that the government recognises the significant role of the church in many areas of development such as education, agriculture, environmental and climate change and health among others, which is very meaningful to our growth and development in the region and the country at large.
“In view of the above, I wish to commend the diocese for this marvelous contribution towards the progress of our dear country.”
Alhaji Shaibu made the commendation at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale last Sunday.
The celebration was on the theme: “Celebrating 25 years and beyond as a diocese – Ebenezer (1 Samuel 7:12).”
Alhaji Shaibu admonished the Anglican Church to continue to support the government’s vision of making life better for the citizenry, saying, “The government cannot do it alone, so I urge the church not to relent on the good initiatives it has been undertaking and support the government’s vision of improving the lives of the people.”
“I call on all to promote religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence. We must continue to uphold the spirit of togetherness and the values and principles that define us as a society, for this is the surest way we can continue to enjoy the past, present and future glories,” he added.
Commitment
For his part, the Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, encouraged members of the church to continue to serve diligently and work effectively to support the growth of the diocese.
He said it was only through commitment, dedication and the sacrifice of members that the church would be able to attain higher heights and asked them not to relent on their service to the church.
