No vaccination, no entry - Ministry of Health declares

Beginning January 4, 2022, the Ministry of Health (MoH) will not admit to it's premises or offices anybody who has not fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
The Ministry in a memorandum issued on December 21, 2021 titled: "COVID-19 infection prevention at the Ministry of Health" signed by its Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, said "valid vaccination cards will therefore be required for entry into the MoH building."
The memorandum also implored the staff of the ministry who are yet to get vaccinated to do so.
COVID-19 infections are increasing in Ghana, with many new infections reported in the last few days.
The total active cases as reported by the Ghana Health Service on Tuesday (December 28, 2021) was 8,554.
As of Monday evening the the total active cases were 7,353.
But by Tuesday morning, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reported an updated active cases of 8,554, which represents what had been recorded as of December 24, 2021.
There have been 140,221 confirmed infections and 1,283 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.
The average number of new infections reported each day in Ghana rises by more than 350 over the last 3 weeks, 37 percent of its previous peak.