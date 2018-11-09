No monthly allowances for public Boards - Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance has directed that members of Boards and Councils in the public service must no longer be paid monthly allowances
.
The letter addressed to Ministers and all heads of councils and boards also directed the boards and councils of various institutions are requested to apply to the Ministry for the approved rates applicable to their respective institutions.
The new allowances regime segments boards into three categories, with the Chairman and Members of a Category 1 Boards receiving GH₵2,500 and GH₵2,100 respectively as sitting allowances and GH₵1,800 and GH₵1,600 as committee sitting allowances.
For Chairpersons and Members of Category 2 Board or Councils will receive GH₵2,100 and GH₵1,800 respectively as board sitting allowances and GH₵1,720 and GH₵1,520 respectively as committee sitting allowances.
Category 3 Chairpersons and Members are now due GH₵1,720 and GH₵1,400 respectively as sitting allowances while committee chairpersons and members are now due GH₵1,200 and GH₵1,000 respectively.
See all the allowances below;
Meanwhile, the chairperson of a National Committee and his members will receive GH₵900 and GH₵850 respectively as sitting allowances and GH₵600 and GH₵550 as respective workshop allowances.
The Chairperson and members of Ministerial Committees are due GH₵700 and GH₵650