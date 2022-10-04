No learning centres for Catholic University - Management

The management of the Catholic University of Ghana, (CUG) Fiapre-Sunyani wishes to retract and apologise for an inaccurate information released and subsequently published by the Daily Graphic on September 13, 2020, titled, “Catholic University establishes learning centres” that asserted that the university had set up and was operating learning centres.
A statement issued by the Public Relations Department of the university stated: “We wish to correct the inaccurate impression we created and state that apart from one accredited learning centre, the Catholic Institute of Business Technology in Accra, the university only provides space and internet resources for weekend students to facilitate their studies outside Fiapre.
“The university will always be guided by the rules governing the accreditation application process of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).
“The university is currently considering some worthwhile locations, including some major Catholic seminaries in Ghana to begin the application process for accreditation to establish realistic learning centres.
“We sincerely express our regret and apologise to the Graphic Communications Group Limited, our stakeholders and the general public for the wrong impression created by the story,” it stated.