No further power outages due to limited gas supply as WAGPCo grants access to 100 mmscf

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 28 - 2023 , 17:17

There are indications there will be no load shedding on Saturday night following the West African Gas Pipeline Company's {WAGPCo) decision to grant Ghana access to 100 mmscf (million standard cubic feet).

The 100mmscf (million standard cubic feet) of gas was flowing through WAGPCo's pipeline as of Saturday morning, Graphic Online has gathered.

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), the operator of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS), had informed the public on Thursday to expect power outages in parts of Ghana due to limited gas supply to Tema.

In a press statement, GRIDCo explained that the power outages being experienced in some parts of Ghana was due to limited gas supply to Tema.

Graphic Online gathered on Saturday that there will be further load management following the WAGPCo intervention in the commercial resolution.