NLA directs lotto operators to register

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has asked all unlicensed Lotto Operators and any interested entities and individuals who wish to operate and or sell lottery products with the authority to register with the authority by September 30, 2021.
It cautioned that any operator or interested party that failed to adhere to the call which is backed by National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722) and VAG Act 844 for 2021 to year ending 2022, would face the full rigours of the law.
A statement issued by the authority, said all those who wish to be registered and subsequently be licensed to operate and/or sell Lotto/Lottery products, within the said legal frameworks, may pick up Pre-Qualification Application Forms from either NLА’s customer service centre at the Fortune House, Accra or any of NLА’s regional/district offices, for completion and submission.
“This registration exercise commences on September 8, and the deadline for submission of completed application forms is September 30, 2021.
“After this date, only entities and/or individuals who submitted their duly completed forms will be considered for licensing to operate Lotto/Lottery,” the statement said.
It cautioned that after the exercise, any unlicensed persons and/or entities found operating and/or selling lotto/lottery products would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of Ghana.