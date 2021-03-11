Nissan committed to developing auto-industry

Japan Motors Trading Company (JMTC) has commended the government for its support and dedication towards building the auto-industry.
It said as Africa’s oldest democracy, Ghana had long been a strategic market for international manufacturers, coupled with its stable economy and highly skilled workforce created opportunity for the motor industry.
JTMC is the Nissan Group of Africa’s vehicle assembly partner in Ghana.
A press release to commemorate Ghana’s 64th independence anniversary, said Nissan continued to leverage on that opportunity and strengthened its commitment to the growth and development of the auto-manufacturing industry in the country.
“Ten out of the 40 employees hired at the JMTC assembly plant, which will later this year begin to assemble the Nissan Navara will, therefore, receive training in Nissan South Africa for two months, demonstrating the best in intra-Africa collaboration, and the importance of fostering growth and creating opportunity for talent on the continent,” it said.
The Managing Director of JMTC, Mr Salem Kalmoni, said, “We recently received over 500 applications for six jobs advertised, highlighting the volume of expertise in the country and the level of affinity towards the Nissan brand in Ghana”.
“JMTC has also chosen to hire locally at senior levels such as the plant managers, to ensure sustainability within the industry,” he said.
He said available data showed that the manufacturing industry was expected to account for at least 30 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Ghana and the main driver for the growth would be the automobile industry.
“As Ghana seeks to be an integrated industrial hub within West Africa, Nissan continues to support the country, working closely with the Ghanaian government to ensure this becomes a reality,” he said.
About Nissan in Africa
Nissan’s Regional Business Unit in Africa serves 42 sub-Saharan Africa markets with 14.7 per cent market share and 37 national sales companies across the continent. In total, the company offers a range of 24 vehicles to retail and commercial customers in the region.
South Africa serves as a light-commercial vehicle manufacturing hub for the region with its Rosslyn plant at the northwest of Pretoria producing the NP200, NP300 and forthcoming all-new Nissan Navara. The South Africa plant employs approximately 2,000 with additional assembly plants located in Nigeria and Ghana.