Next article: Ghana receives GH¢1.6 million from EU for cholera relief

Featured

Nine dead, 15 injured in fatal accident near Walewale

Mohammed Fugu Feb - 13 - 2025 , 18:22 1 minute read

A tragic accident on the Walewale highway in the North East Region has claimed the lives of nine people, leaving 15 others severely injured on Thursday (February 13, 2025) afternoon.

The accident reportedly occurred when a Sprinter vehicle travelling from Kumasi to Nalerigu crashed into a stationary long truck near Walewale township.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Walewale Government Hospital, while the injured victims are receiving treatment at the same facility.

A source at the hospital confirmed the incident, stating that the victims were rushed to the hospital around 1:30pm.

Advertisement

According to eyewitnesses, the Sprinter vehicle was travelling from Kumasi, while the long truck was parked on the shoulder of the highway, facing Bolgatanga.

The eyewitnesses further reported that the Sprinter driver was speeding and, upon entering the Walewale township, saw the parked truck but lost control, leading to the fatal crash.

The impact of the crash left the Sprinter vehicle mangled, trapping several passengers inside.

The police have since launched an investigation into the accident to determine the exact cause, Graphic Online has gathered.

This accident adds to the growing concerns about road safety and the dangers of speeding on major highways in the country.