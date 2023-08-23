NIB busts alleged cable thieves

Daily Graphic Aug - 23 - 2023 , 07:31

The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has busted two persons for allegedly stealing conductors and fibre optic cables belonging to the Ghana Grid Company (GridCo) worth several millions of Ghana cedis.

Simon Kwamina Atta, 49, a coconut seller, and Osama Adamu, 19, a scrap dealer, were arrested last Saturday at Mpeasem, near Half Assini in the Jomoro Municipality in the Western Region.

The electrical cables were found in concealed raffia huts on the outskirts of the town.

When a search was conducted in their rooms some of the fibre optic cables and cutters were found by the officials of the NIB with the assistance of the police and the Ghana Navy based on a month-long intelligent gathering.

The owner of the hut, David Kaku, who was nursing a leg injury, told the police that he rented his hut to some Nigerien scrap dealers in the area.