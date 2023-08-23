Cecilia Dapaah theft case: One more suspect granted GH¢ 300,000 bail

Justice Agbenorsi Aug - 23 - 2023 , 07:25

Job Pomary, husband of one of the accused persons charged with dishonestly receiving some of the stolen money from the house of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has been granted bail.

The accused is said to have acted with his wife, Christiana Achab, to purchase a four-bedroom house at Kokrobite at a cost of GH¢280,000 from the stolen money.

This brings to three the number of people granted bail.

Pomary was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with two sureties to be justified.

Meanwhile, the two lactating mothers granted bail by the Circuit Court in July have still not been able to execute their bail.

Sarah Agyei and Achab – both lactating mothers — are struggling to meet the GH¢1 million bail bond granted them by the Court presided over by Afia Owusuaa Appiah.

Their lawyers are expected to file a formal application for bail variation to be considered on September 5, 2023 – the date set for the case to continue.

The date was set after an Assistant State Attorney, Akosua Agyapomaa Agyemang, who made her first appearance on behalf of the Attorney-General prayed for a two-week adjournment to enable the prosecution to complete investigations into the matter.

Prosecution’s facts

The facts presented by the prosecution are that on June 2023, the complainants, Ms Dapaah, and her husband reported theft of their cash and some personal effects.

Upon the receipt of the complaint, the police commenced investigations into the issue, leading to the arrest of Botwe and Sowah at their hideout in Tamale in the Northern Region.

A search conducted in their room revealed cash sum of $40,000 and GH¢72,619.70.

Police investigation revealed that in October 2022, complainant Daniel Osei Kufour, the minister’s husband, returned from town to observe that their bedroom which was locked had been opened, and he heard an unusual noise.

Kufour entered the room and found Botwe hiding behind his storeroom door with duplicate keys to his master bedroom.

Subsequently, the minister and her husband detected theft of properties.

Statement

Botwe indicated during interrogation that she gave $70,000 out of the stolen money to A5 to buy a three-bedroom house at Amrahia for her.

Brand-new items which Botwe used some of the stolen money to buy were also retrieved from the said house.

These included a double decker refrigerator, a television set, one washing machine, one chest freezer, one gas cooker, one water dispenser and related items.

Police investigation also established that Botwe and Sowa used some of the stolen money to buy Hyundai Elantra saloon car worth GH¢80,000.

Botwe also gave GH¢180,000 to Sowa who used same to purchase an unregistered Honda Civic saloon car.

Investigation also disclosed that Botwe and Sowa used part of the stolen money to rent a three-bedroom apartment in Tamale at a total cost of GH¢105,600 for a period of two years.

Additionally, Botwe and Sowa used part of the stolen money to rent a storeroom worth GH¢120,000.

Botwe also mentioned Agyei as her accomplice to the effect that, when they were working in the complainants’ house, she used to keep watch of the main gate for Agyei to go into the complainants’ room to steal their money after which they shared the spoil.

Agyei was subsequently arrested from her hideout in Budumburam, a suburb of Kasoa, for investigation.

Further investigations

Investigation further disclosed that Agyei used part of the stolen money to build a three-bedroom self-contained house at Budumburam.

Achab, Pomary and Sarakpo who were wanted for their involvement in the case were arrested for investigation.

The prosecutor also said that Pomary who knew that Botwe had stolen money from the complainants collected GH ¢42,830,000 of the stolen money from Botwe.

Achab upon receipt of the said amount, also purchased an 11-unit chamber and hall self-contained house at Budumburam worth GH¢800,000 for herself.

Achab again purchased a three-bedroom house at Aplaku, worth GH¢300,000, also for Botwe.

Achab and Pomary also purchased a four-bedroom house at Kokrobite at the cost of GH¢280,000 AS.

Achab called Sumaila from Tamale and purchased a three-bedroom self-contained house at Amrahia at a cost of Gh¢850,000 in the name of Sumaila.

Investigation further disclosed that Achab purchased two Honda Acura vehicles at a cost of GH¢300,000 each which are registered in the name of Sarakpo and Botwe respectively from the proceeds.