Next article: Tamale: Bodies of missing children found in abandoned vehicle; residents vandalise suspect's house

Featured

NHIA saves GH¢9.5 million from fraudulent claims using artificial intelligence in 2023

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 01 - 2024 , 15:06

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) says it was able to save GH¢9.5 million from fraudulent claims in 2023 following the deployment of artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

The Deputy Director of Quality Assurance at the NHIA, William Omane-Adjekum who made this known said the digital platform for payments made it possible for the NHIA to expose fraud.

It also helped to identify errors and abuse.

"We are employing Artificial Intelligence to determine outliers and trends in real time regarding insurance claims," Mr Omane-Adjekum said.

more to follow...