NGO commended for devt initiatives

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Oct - 09 - 2023 , 05:27

The Director of Education in the Birim North District in the Eastern Region, Charles Kofi Acheampong, has commended the Ntiamoah Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), for its commitment to the development of the district.

He mentioned some of the NGO's interventions as construction and renovation of school blocks, establishment and furnishing of libraries with modern equipment, setting up of information communication technology (ICT) centres, donation of educational materials to schools and formation of reading clubs.

Mr Acheampong made the commendation at Akyem Adausena last Friday, during the closing ceremony of a five-day workshop for 17 reading club coordinators and 34 volunteers drawn from 17 basic schools in the Birim North District.

Reading

He said the NGO's support towards reading clubs could not be over emphasised since reading formed the bedrock of literacy education.

Mr Acheampong pledged the district education directorate's support for the realisation of the vision for the formation of the clubs.

He promised to incorporate reading club activities onto the school time table in the district as a measure of increasing membership drive in addition to other initiatives which would positively impact on the clubs' activities.

Mr Acheampong was grateful to the facilitators for availing themselves and for their dedication towards the success of the programme.

The District Director advised the participants to use the knowledge acquired to better their reading skills.

He called for sustenance of the workshops to improve the skills of the club members.

Relevance

A consultant for the Ntiamoah Foundation, Dinah Dufie Asante, emphasised the relevance of the workshop, saying if would enable the schoolchildren to improve their reading skills, vocabulary, spelling, mathematical ability, pronunciation, active listening, retentive memory, as well as general knowledge.

Ms Asante stated that games were also used at the workshop to help the children to study.

She expressed the hope that the coordinators of the workshop would impart their knowledge to all children in the respective schools to improve their skills.

The Project Officer of Ntiamoah Foundation, Shiva Oppong Banahene, advised the coordinators and the volunteers to ensure that the objective of the programme was achieved.

Mr Banahene took the opportunity to appeal to philanthropists and the affluent in the district to help the foundation to raise the quality of life of the people in the district.

The NGO donated educational materials and hand sanitisers to all the participating schools at the workshop.