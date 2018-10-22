Newmont donates bus to GhIS

The Regional Chief Financial Officer of Newmont, African Region, Mr Kwame Addo-Kufuor (right) handing over the keys to the vehicle to Mr Hohoabu
Newmont Ghana, a mining company, has donated a 16-seater Nissan Urvan bus to the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) to support the institution’s activities.
Strategic partner
The acting Regional Senior President of Newmont Africa, Mr Joshua Mortoti, who made the presentation in Accra, explained that "we took up the challenge to support the GhIS because of the important role the institution plays in the country."
"In Newmont, our values are hinged on developing people and institutions, and as a key strategic partner in the development of Ghana, the GhIS needs to be supported to deliver on their mandate effectively,” he added.
Appreciation
The President of the GhIS, Mr Egbert Kwadzo Hohoabu, expressed appreciation to Newmont Ghana for their support and pledged that the bus would be used for its intended purpose.