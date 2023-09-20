New school complex inaugurated in Buduburam

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Sep - 20 - 2023 , 06:26

A new educational complex, Noble Captains Academy, has been inaugurated at Buduburam-Big Apple in the Central Region to provide world class quality education for the people of the area.

The school, a 38-classroom complex, including a 3,000-book library, a sick bay and recreational area, is aimed at offering quality education to the people of the area.

Currently the school has 150 pupils with the capacity to admit about 750 pupils.

The inauguration was held on the theme "Impacting the future of the child in a competitive world, the role of quality education".

The Director of the school, Alex Obu-Simpson, at the grand opening and second graduation ceremony of the school, called on parents to commit resources towards preparing their children for the fast-advancing world.

He said global advancement required that the younger generation received quality education to adequately prepare them for a competitive globalised world.

Education crucial

Mr Obu-Simpson also indicated that education was necessary to help leverage disparities in the country, adding that the mission was to provide a conducive environment for learners as well as rounded intellectual, social, physical, moral and emotional development.

He stated that education brought leverage between the rich and the poor, adding that the school was his contribution to the development of the new community and the future of the country.

For her part, the Municipal Chief Executive of Awutu Senya East, Anita Love Obo Amissah, commended private basic schools in the Awutu Senya East Municipality for their immense contribution to the economic growth of the area.

She said that while providing quality education for children in the area, private schools were also a source of employment for people, contributing to the economic growth of the municipality.

Education needs

She stated that there were currently about 400 private schools as compared to the 47 public schools within the municipality, adding that private schools remained a great contributor to resolving the educational needs of Kasoa and its environs.

Infrastructure deficit

Mrs Obo Amissah mentioned the infrastructure deficit in schools within the municipality as well as running of the shift school system as major problems confronting education in the municipality and said private schools such as Noble Captains Academy had done great work in providing infrastructure conducive for effective teaching and learning.

She advised parents to be responsible and commit more towards the education of their children, indicating that the future of the country and globalisation required parents and schools to effectively expose children to the internet.

Mrs Obo Amissah, however, cautioned parents to ensure the proper supervision of their children to ensure they used the internet appropriately.

"We should know what our children are watching TV and the internet, so we do not lose them, she said.

She called for the holistic development of children, saying "parents must be consciously involved if children are to be nurtured holistically in terms of the mind, heart and hands".

The Headmistress of Swedru Senior High School, Golda Esi Andam Eduah, stressed the importance of quality education to the wellbeing of the individual, community and nation and urged all stakeholders to ensure that they contributed their quota towards high quality education in the school.

She advised the pupils to take advantage of the serene environment to optimise their potential in all areas of learning.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the school, Nelly Adjoa Sekyi-Hagan, stated that education and character moulding were critical to schooling, adding that all stakeholders must teach the learners values of respect, integrity, service and excellence.