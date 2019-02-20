Know the 16 regional capitals of Ghana

Last Friday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo concluded the constitutional mandate of creating six new regions, bringing the number to 16 in the country
.
The Oti Region was carved out of the Volta Region, with Dambai as the capital. Bono East and Ahafo were created out of the Brong Ahafo Region with Techiman and Goaso as the respective capitals, while the former Brong Ahafo Region now becomes the Bono Region with Sunyani as the capital.
North East Region and Savannah Region were carved out of the Northern Region with Nalerigu and Damango as the new capitals respectively. Western North with Sefwi Wiawso as its capital was also created out of the Western Region.
The 10 regional capitals before the creation of the new regions are still Sekondi (Western), Ho (Volta), Accra (Greater Accra), Koforidua (Eastern), Kumasi (Ashanti), Cape Coast (Central) , Sunyani (Bono), Tamale (Northern), Bolgatanga (Upper East) and Wa (Upper West).
*Editor’s note:
In 1953, the country had four regions and not five, as we indicated in our publication of Monday, February 18, 2019