Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey I wins Greater Accra Council of State election

Juliet Safo Feb - 11 - 2025 , 14:14 2 minutes read

Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey I has emerged victorious in the Greater Accra Region's Council of State election.

He secured 40 votes out of a total of 58, defeating his closest contender, former Greater Accra Regional Minister Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, who polled 16 votes.

Before voting commenced, three candidates—Obed Nyarko, Albert Borketey Naawu, and Musah Ziyad—withdrew from the race.

Among the remaining contenders, Redeemer Worwui, Annan Hebert Nii Aryee, Samuel Duah, Sampson Seyram Kwadzo Agbeamabiese, Horvey Charles Yaw, Joseph Tetteh Sottie, and Edmund Siaw Akugbey all received zero votes. Summertime Kwabillna Ampong, however, managed to secure one vote.

The election process was briefly disrupted by chaos, but calm was restored following police intervention.

Although the winner was unavailable for a victory speech, he had earlier pledged to serve as a voice for the people of the region and to champion efforts to make it one of the safest, strongest, and most prosperous in the country.

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo, who was present at the election, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for ensuring a successful process. She also reiterated her commitment to the region’s development.

“My mission here as Regional Minister was to make sure that there is peace, and that is what has been exhibited. We will bring everyone on board to make sure that we achieve our goals,” she said.

Minister for Local Government Ahmed Ibrahim, speaking at the end of the polls, also reaffirmed his commitment to fostering unity and cooperation.

“As Local Government Minister, together with the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, we are ready to ensure regional cohesion, including those who withdrew from the race,” he said.

He further urged all citizens to respect Ghana’s democratic structures, especially those who may feel dissatisfied with election outcomes.