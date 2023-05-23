National Zongo Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development leads "Say No to Drugs" campaign

Kweku Zurek May - 23 - 2023 , 12:47

Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the National Zongo Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development, has initiated a campaign alongside concerned youth from Nima and Mamobi in the Ayawaso North and East Municipalities.

Their mission is to combat drug addiction among the youth and guide them towards a drug-free life.

Abdul Fatahu Alhassan, the organizer of the campaign, emphasized that their objective is to ensure that the youth in Zongo communities across the country steer clear of drugs in order to achieve their life goals.

"Our campaign aims to inspire the youth to reject drugs and pursue their dreams and aspirations," Alhassan stated.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, the President and Founder of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, called upon stakeholders to join forces and extend the reach of the campaign to all Zongo communities nationwide.

"It saddens me to witness our brothers and sisters in such circumstances. I urge stakeholders to support this commendable initiative led by the Mayor of Nima. I believe that, through a gradual process, our message will resonate with our brothers and sisters, encouraging them to break free from drug addiction and become valuable contributors to our nation," expressed Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu.

Furthermore, as a businessman, he expressed his willingness to assist those who are willing to undergo rehabilitation and acquire entrepreneurial skills.

"In Shaa Allah, the Afro Arab Group is ready to support those who are committed to rehabilitation and provide them with startup capital for their businesses. We also welcome individuals who seek to develop entrepreneurial skills. However, the most crucial step is making a firm decision to distance oneself from drugs," he added.

Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu, the Nigerian King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, who attended the event as a guest, pledged to cover the cost of rehabilitation for all those who are prepared to renounce drugs.