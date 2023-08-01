National Service Scheme releases PIN codes for 2023/2024 general enrollment

Kweku Zurek Aug - 01 - 2023 , 15:16

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has officially released PIN codes for a total of 142,381 final-year Ghanaian students from 125 accredited tertiary institutions across the country.

These students have registered to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2023/2024 service year.

In a press release issued by the Corporate Affairs Department of the National Service Scheme, the management clarified that the released PIN codes do not include individual defaulters who have applied to be enrolled for this year's national service. The PIN Codes for these applicants will be released soon.

All eligible final year Ghanaian students are now requested to visit the NSS website at www.nss.gov.gh and access their PIN codes using their respective school index numbers and date of birth.

To complete the enrollment process, students must then proceed to any branch of ADB Bank Ltd. and make a payment of GH¢40.00. Alternatively, they can use the MTN MoMo platform to pay GH¢41.00 to activate the enrollment process.

The deadline for registration is set for Saturday, August 19, 2023, and students are urged to complete the process personally to avoid potential errors that could impact their deployment.

The management of NSS has also called upon accredited tertiary institutions that are yet to submit their supplementary final year lists to do so as soon as possible. This step is crucial to ensure that all eligible students are processed for enrollment in the 2023/2024 national service.

The National Service Scheme plays a significant role in promoting national development by engaging young graduates in various sectors of the country's workforce. The successful completion of national service allows these young professionals to gain valuable experience for employment and contribute to the nation's growth.

For further information and updates, students are advised to visit the official NSS website or contact their respective institutions for guidance.