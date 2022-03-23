National Service Scheme pays January arrears for personnel

The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced that allowances for national service personnel for the month of January 2022 has been paid.
A statement issued by the NSS on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, indicated that the allowances were paid on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
The NSS has not paid the allowances of the personnel for the months of January and February, with many of the personnel complaining about the situation.
Below is the statement
NATIONAL SERVICE ALLOWANCES FOR JANUARY PAID
1. Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wishes to inform all national service personnel and the general public that allowances for the month of January 2022 have been paid as of Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
2. All national service personnel who have filled, endorsed and duly submitted their assessment forms for the month of January, 2022, at the various NSS District Offices can access their allowances via E-Zwich at their preferred banks across the country.
3. Management understands the plights of the personnel regarding the delay in the payment of their allowances and assures them that steps are far advanced to clear the February 2022 arrears in the shortest possible time.
4. We sincerely regret the delay in the payment of the allowances and highly commend personnel for their continued commitment to duty.
5. Management of the Scheme takes this opportunity to thank the national service personnel for their patience and cooperation and also to assure them that subsequent monthly allowances will be paid on time.
Thank you
SIGNED ARMSTRONG ESAAH
CORPORATE AFFAIRS, NSS