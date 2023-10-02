National Service postings released

Daily Graphic Oct - 02 - 2023 , 09:32

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has released placements for 122,275 prospective national service personnel for the 2023/2024 service year.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, explained that the first batch of postings for the 122,275 personnel in the one-year mandatory national service was in various sectors of the economy for the 2023/2024 service year.

Second batch

"The second batch of postings will be released in due course," it said.

All deployed service personnel, it said, were required to follow the validation and registration process.

It charged personnel to log onto the scheme's website at www.nss.gov.gh to check for placement.

Again, it said they were to print the appointment letter and proceed to the place of posting for endorsement of the appointment letter.

Moreover, it said personnel should book an appointment online for the date and time for registration after the endorsement.

The statement said students should proceed to the assigned NSS Regional Validation and Registration Centre with an endorsed appointment letter and a valid Ghana Card to complete the process.

Validation

It added that the regional validation and registration would begin on Monday, October 16, 2023 at all centres across the country.

"The 2023/2024 National Service Year will begin on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

"Management does not support change of postings, and therefore wishes to caution national service personnel to avoid getting in contact with faceless individuals or groups to get their posting changed for them.

"Management extends best wishes to all deployed service personnel as they take up their civic and patriotic responsibilities to serve Mother Ghana," it said.