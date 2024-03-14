National Service pays outstanding November & December allowances to personnel

Graphic Online Mar - 14 - 2024 , 07:14

The management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the disbursement of allowances for November and December 2023 to personnel.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the NSS stated that personnel would be able to access their allowances from Friday, March 15, 2024.

"The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wishes to inform all national service personnel and the general public that allowances for November and December have been paid as of Wednesday, March 13, 2024," the statement read.

It further clarified that national service personnel who completed the necessary paperwork and biometric verification at their respective NSS District Offices could collect their allowances via E-Zwich at their chosen banks nationwide.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by personnel due to the delay in payment, the NSS assured that efforts were underway to settle the outstanding arrears for January and February at the earliest.

"We express regret for the delay and commend the personnel for their unwavering dedication to duty," the statement added.

Management also extended gratitude to the national service personnel for their patience and cooperation, assuring them that future monthly allowances would be disbursed promptly.