Nat Abbey to release his new single "Hanukkah" on May 19

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi Apr - 27 - 2023 , 18:31

Ghanaian Gospel Reggae Icon, Nat Abbey also known as Arootical in the musical space, is set to release a new single titled Hanukkah.

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, commemorates the victory of the Jewish Maccabees over the Greek army and the rededication of the

Second Temple in Jerusalem.

While it is a Jewish holiday, Hanukkah symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and freedom over oppression.

In an interview with Graphic Online, Abbey said the song aims to admonish Christians to stand firm in their faith in this trying times.

He further advised them to be the salt of the earth, and the light of the world, as God has called them to be, even in the face of persecution.

According to him, the lyrics of the song, produced by Francis Osei from Groove House Production, is inspiring and uplifting, reminding the world of the importance of hope and faith in Christ.

Nat Abbey is a multi-talented music artist, with over 20 years of experience leading praise and worship and over a decade of service in music ministry.

He is an award-winning Gospel Reggae Icon, Recording Artist, Vocal Coach, and Host of Gospel Reggae Night and WUSH.

He is also the Founder and President of Nat Abbey and Towdah Ministries, Arootical Movement as well as the Tehillah Vocal Perfection.

Nat Abbey, is also well-known for his exceptional reggae signature sound, powerful and high spirited vocals.