Nandom Paramount Chief goes home

People from all walks of life Saturday paid their last respect to the late Paramount Chief of Nandom Traditional Area, Naa (Dr) Puoure Puobe Chiir VII, where he has been laid in state at the forecourt of the Nandom Palace in the Upper West Region.
Among the dignitaries who filed pass the body of the late Paramount Chief included a government delegation led by Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia while the former President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama led the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Dr. Bawumia , (left), Vice President being welcome by Naa Dr. Enerst Sangson-Tulong I, ( in red hat partly covered) , Gengenkpe-Naa to the funeral grounds
The Convention People's Party (CPP) was also fully represented and its delegation was led by its national Chairman, Prof. Edmund Delle, who is also a member of the Royal Family of Nandom. The People's National Convention (PNC), was led by its national Chairman, Mr Bernard Monnah.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Apart from these political parties, the National House of Chiefs was also fully represented and their delegation was led by the President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, Kuoro Richard Kanton VI, who is also the President of the Tuma Traditional Council.
Several corporate organisations, including the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) sent their representatives.
Naa Chiir VII has been laid in state since Thursday, April 4, 2019. The burial will take place later in the day.
Dr. Bawumia ( seated in the middle) . Seated on Hus right is Mr. Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and NPP Member of Parliament for Nandom, and left is Mr. Anthony Abeafa Karbo, a Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways and NPP MP Lawra
The late Nabdom-Naa was enskined on May 2, 1985 at the age 40 years and he died August, 2018.
Naa Puoure Puobe Chiir VII reigned for 33 years and he is survived by seven children.
He played various leadership roles during his reign and was elected as the President of the National House of Chiefs from March 17, 1999 to 2001.
Mr. John Dramani Mahama (seated) in a char with Mr. Bernard Monnah, National Chairman of the PNC
He also played prominent roles in public service and chaired many boards including the Graphic Communications Group Limited from 1992 to 1993.