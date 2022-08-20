Nana Yaa Agyeman passes on

The Agyeman Family regrets to inform the general public of the loss of our sister, Nana Yaa Agyeman.
Nana Yaa, wife of Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Haruna Attah, who was on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) passed away in the early afternoon of Wednesday August 17, 2022.
The family kindly requests privacy during this difficult period.
The public will be duly informed of the funeral arrangements after the Agyeman and allied families have conferred and concluded on the matter.
Thank you.
Signed: Yaa Achiaa Agyeman
(On Behalf of the Agyeman & Allied Families)