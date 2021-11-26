NADMO Governing Council inaugurated

The Governing Council of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has been inaugurated, with a call on members to deal decisively with vulnerabilities.
The Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, who made the call, said dealing with vulnerabilities would help reduce disaster risk in a period when the world was witnessing increasing frequency of disasters.
Members
Fourteen of the 15 members of the board who were present took the oaths of office and secrecy administered by Mr Dery.
It is chaired by Brigadier-General Kwame Oppong-Kyekyeku (retd).
Other members are the Director-General of NADMO, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang- Prempeh; the Director of the Migration Unit of the Ministry of the Interior, Mr Dominic A. Agyemang; a Deputy Minister of Finance, Ms Abena Osei Asare; the Deputy Minister of Health, Ms Tina Gifty Mensah; the Chairperson of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Risk Management, Rev Nii Amoo Darku; the Chief Director, Ministry of Agriculture, Mr
Robert Patrick Thomas Ankobeah, and the Deputy Chief Disaster Control Officer, NADMO, Mr Humu Abubakar.
The rest are the Principal Disaster Control Officer, NADMO, Mr Kingsford Addai; the Chief Director of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Peter Justice Dery; a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah; the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Kwaku Ampratwum- Sarpong; the Director in charge of Accounts, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mr Emmanuel Osei Bediako, and the Chief Director, Ministry of Works and Housing, Rev. Stephen Yaw Osei.
A representative of the Ministry of Defence is yet to be appointed to serve on the council.
Mr Dery said climate change was taking a toll on the global community.
“Climate change is exacerbating hydrometeorological activities, resulting in the disruption of the normal environmental pattern, engendering economic losses, poverty and misery,” he said.
The minister entreated members of the board to ensure operational efficiency and also pay attention to the welfare of personnel of NADMO.
Assurance
Brigadier-General Oppong-Kyekyeku thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the opportunity given them to serve the country and gave an assurance that they would discharge their duties and responsibilities creditably.