NACOB, partners destroy seized narcotics

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) and its partners have destroyed quantities of marijuana and khat, a new illegal substance, which looks like moringa
.
Following an order by the Accra High Court, the exercise was jointly carried out by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ghana Army and the Ghana Police Service, after they had tested the substances and confirmed that they were actually drugs.
Khat
Though khat is not well known in Ghana, it is very common in East African countries and is a dangerous substance that can be used for the same purposes as marijuana.
It is gradually becoming a popular narcotic substance in Ghana. It is usually packaged and labelled as moringa and brought into the country through the general postal system.
According to officials of the NACOB, the court ordered that the dangerous narcotic substances, which had been seized from various drug peddlers, since December 19, 2017, should be destroyed after the cases had been dealt with.
The Deputy Chief Narcotic Analyst of NACOB, Mr Solomon Stanley Eyo, said the drug was posted to Ghana from Ethiopia but it was intercepted upon a tip-off from the Accra General Post Office.
He said the NACOB confiscated the Khat drug in two separate consignments in a month.
Marijuana
In the case of the marijuana, the drug was impounded at Buokono, near Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region.
Mr Eyo said NACOB was not resting in the fight against illegal drugs, stressing, “the battle is still on, we will fight boot to boot to see that narcotics are no more in the system”.
He said Ghana and Nigeria were carrying out a collaborative operation, known as “Operation Eagle”, following which 22 suspected drug peddlers in Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Ghana had been arrested.