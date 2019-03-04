NACOB busts 4 drug trafficking kingpins

The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has busted a drug trafficking syndicate operating at East Legon and Abokobi near Accra, arresting four of its kingpins.
The suspects are Emmanuel Mensah, alias Kwabena Macho, 54, the Managing Director of Ekam Realty Limited in Accra; Ricky Kwesi Frempong, 54, a spare parts dealer at Abossey Okai; Kwame Twum Ampofo Junior, 42, a businessman, and Mawuli Doklah, alias Togbui Agornu Mawuli, or Mawuli Wee, 39, an alleged notorious cannabis grower in the Volta Region.
NACOB also seized large quantities of drugs concealed in the two houses and impounded some vehicles belonging to members of the syndicate.
The drugs intercepted from the operation are suspected to be heroin, cannabis and hashish oil. The operation also seized a leaves dryer and several unlicensed firearms.
Value of drugs
According to the Executive Secretary of NACOB, Mr Francis Torkonoo, the total weight of the drugs seized and their street value were yet to be determined due to the nature of the concealment.
He said the arrest of the suspects followed extensive surveillance work conducted by the board on the syndicate.
Mr Torkonoo explained that the syndicate was busted in two separate operations at East Legon and Abokobi by NACOB, in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, on Monday, February 25, 2018.
He said Kwabena Macho, suspected to be the leader of the syndicate, was busted at a spot at East Legon where he was holding a meeting with some members of the syndicate.
The executive secretary said a number of drugs were found in their vehicles at the time of the arrest.
He said they were taken to their houses for a further search where NACOB retrieved more drugs and the unlicensed firearms.
Security agencies
Mr Torkonoo said a number of drug seizures and arrests made by the NACOB and other security agencies in the country over the past four years were all linked to the syndicate.
He said the four suspects were last Friday put before a court, which remanded them to reappear on March 18, 2019 for investigations to continue.
“NACOB wishes to assure the public of its continuous commitment to fight the illicit drug trade,” Mr Torkonoo said.
He, therefore, appealed to the public to partner the board in its cause, as the fight against illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse was a shared responsibility.