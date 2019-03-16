Murdered Public Affairs Manager of GPHA laid to rest

The Public Affairs Manager of the Tema
Prt, Mrs Josephine Asante, who was murdered at her Emefs Estate home near Afienya in the Ningo Prampram District on January 13, 2019 has been laid to rest .
The mood at the church during the burial service on Saturday was solemn.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Clad in red and black, many mourners sat in a pensive mood staring at the casket which contained the mortal remains of the deceased.
Scores of workers of GPHA, friends of the deceased who thronged the church premises were seen in groups discussing the manner in which she was murdered.
The Parish Priest of