Murdered Public Affairs Manager of GPHA laid to rest

BY: Della Russel Ocloo

The Public Affairs Manager of the Tema Prt, Mrs Josephine Asante, who was murdered at her Emefs Estate home near Afienya in the Ningo Prampram District on January 13, 2019 has been laid to rest.

She was buried on Saturday after a church service at the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church where hundreds of mourners gathered.

Mrs Asante, 49 was murdered after returning home from an end of year dinner organised by her employers, the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA).

The mood at the church during the burial service on Saturday was solemn.

Clad in red and black, many mourners sat in a pensive mood staring at the casket which contained the mortal remains of the deceased.

Scores of workers of GPHA, friends of the deceased who thronged the church premises were seen in groups discussing the manner in which she was murdered.

The Parish Priest of the St Thomas Moore and John Fischer Catholic Church at Achimota in a sermon expressed regret that greed, jealousy, backbiting have become a fibre of the Ghanaian society.