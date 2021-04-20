Police, Insurance Commission tackle fake insurance

The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti region is collaborating with the National Insurance Commission to clamp down on drivers with fake insurance documents.
It follows the presentation of 90 pieces of GOTA communications devices by the Commission to the Service and the training of Police officers.
Every district in the region is expected to have at least two such devices to help scan all insurance details to authenticate their validity.
To climax the training exercise and roll out the programme, an operation dubbed: "weed the road off fake insurance" was mounted in some major roads in the region including the Santasi-Obuasi road.
Indeed, most of the drivers arrested didn't even know they were operating with fake insurance because they acquired it through a third party.
They were cautioned but their insurance documents were seized and asked to contact credible insurance companies to reinsure their vehicles.
Commander
The Ashanti regional MTTD Commander Superintendent, Mr Emmanuel Adu Boahene told the Daily Graphic that even without scanning the insurance cover, the vehicle documents could be used to detect whether insurance was fake or not.
He said the MTTD was going to be ruthless and through the national exercise, all such fake third parties will be tracked and arrested.
"This is a national collaborative exercise and we must all help as citizens to weed our roads off such miscreants," he said.
The regional MTTD Commander said it was sad that it was only during an accident that most of these fake insurance were discovered.
"Now with these devices, we will arrest such people before the worse happens," he said.
Deputy Commissioner
The Deputy Commissioner of insurance, Mr Kofi Andoh, said there were backup plans to ensure that the devices were quickly replaced or repaired if faulty.
He said the collaboration with the police was going to be sustained until sanity was brought back onto the Ghanaian roads.