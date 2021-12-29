MTN supports 500 newborn babies

Employee volunteers of MTN Ghana have distributed hampers worth GH¢150,000 to over 500 babies born on Christmas day across the country.
Of the total, 100 hampers were presented to babies born in Accra at the Pentecost Hospital, Madina; Madina Polyclinic, Kekele; Madina Polyclinic, Rawlings Circle; and University of Ghana Hospital, Legon.
The hampers, each comprising blankets, diapers, towels, shawls, bibs, toiletries, clothes and other baby essentials were distributed to the mothers.
The gesture was to show love which is the reason for the festivities and was as part of the telecommunication giant’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).
Season of giving
The Chief Customer Relations Officer of MTN Ghana, Mrs Jemima Kotei Walsh, in an interview with the media at the presentation in Accra on December 26, observed that Christmas was a season to share and to put smiles on the faces of others.
She said MTN was not only committed to serving its customers with the best services but to ensure they touched many others with love as part of its CSR activities.
“Today is 26th of December and we all know this day is referred to as boxing day – a day Christians unwrap the gifts received during Christmas.
“MTN is also sharing in the joy of the season and we are here on boxing day to show love to mothers of babies born on Christmas Day. We have 100 baby hampers for distribution at Pentecost Hospital and Madina Polyclinic.
“As we speak, MTN Ghana through its employee volunteers is distributing baby hampers in all 16 regions of Ghana. This year, we are distributing a total of 500 hampers at a cost of GH¢150,000 across the country,” she said.
Baby hamper
According to her, MTN commenced the baby hamper distribution in 2011, and have so far distributed over 2,000 hampers including this year’s to babies born on Christmas Day.
She said the donation was one of the many ways the MTN Ghana Foundation has catered for the health needs of several individuals and medical institutions.
She noted that the project started with few regions however by 2020 all the then 10 regions have been included.
“Today, we are in all 16 regions distributing hampers.
“We see the occasion as a season of giving and also of love and in the midst of COVID-19, MTN counts it very important to still reach out to our dear mothers and lovely babies born on Christmas Day to show them the MTN kind of love,” she added.
Appreciation
The management of all the hospitals visited expressed their gratitude to MTN and commended them for the kind gesture.
The Head of Nursing and Midwife, Ninette Dankwah Agyare, stated that the gesture was commendable considering that some mothers came into deliver without required items.
The overjoyed mothers commended MTN Ghana Foundation for the show of love.
Madam Clara Amoako, a beneficiary, said it was a pleasant surprise.
“I was not expecting it. But this is a pleasant surprise. It has really put a smile on my face and I thank MTN for the gift,” she said.