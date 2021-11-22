More companies support Farmers’ Day celebration

A number of companies have donated various items and cheques worth GH¢40,000 to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture towards this year’s Farmers’ Day celebration scheduled to take place on December 3, 2021 in Cape Coast.
The companies are the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), RMG Ghana, Nanam Ventures Ltd and Rainbow Agrochemicals.
The donation included a tractor and its accessories for the first runner-up, while RMG Ghana donated crop protection products, seeds, spraying machines, knapsacks belt and a cheque for GH¢15,000.
Nanam Ventures donated some fertiliser and a cheque for GH¢25,000 while Rainbow Agrochemicals presented agrochemicals.
Donations
A Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, who received the donations on behalf of the ministry, expressed gratitude to the institutions and called for more support from other institutions to celebrate farmers in the country.
Mr Addo noted that this year's Farmers’ Day would be special as the Central Region was known to have both farmers and fishermen who would be brought together to be rewarded and celebrated.
“It rained quite well in the second half of this year and we were blessed with abundant inputs and so this year is very special,” he stressed.
Expectations
The General Manager, Human Resource and Administration of GEXIM, Mr Michael Tetteh-Voetagbe, said the donation was part of the company’s core mandate to support agriculture.
It was also to encourage more people to venture into agriculture and to increase the sector’s productivity.
The Chief Executive Officer of RMG Ghana, Mr Yvan Dovier, for his part, said the donations would encourage farmers to do more in the coming years to make the country food sufficient.
The General Manager of Nanam Ventures Ltd, Mr Sadat Okuampah, also noted that their expectation was that their donations would go a long way to support farmers to produce more food for the country.