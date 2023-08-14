MoGCSP Ministerial Advisory Board inaugurated

The Ministerial Advisory Board of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has been inaugurated in Accra on Tuesday.

The establishment of the board is in accordance with Section 39 of the Civil Service Act, 1993, (PNDC Law 327), which requires all ministries to have such advisory boards.

Its main purpose is to facilitate continuous engagement between the Ministry and its stakeholders and to provide advice on policies and operational strategies.

The board is chaired by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, and includes Francisca Oteng Mensah and Dr Afisah Zakariah.

Other members are Dr Susana Aga Alo, Yvonne Aboagyewaa Awornor—Williams, Tony Lamptey, Angela Ofori-Atta and Kwabena Denkyira.

During the inauguration, the oath of office and secrecy was administered to the members by Jonathan Acquah, a Principal State Attorney.

Mandate

In a short address, Ms Abudu highlighted the ministry's mandate, which included promoting gender equality, ensuring the welfare and protection of children's rights and empowering vulnerable groups such as the aged and persons with disabilities, all for the sake of sustainable national development.

She urged the board members to be dedicated in fulfilling their role to ensure that the ministry's policies and programmes yielded the desired results.

The minister expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with the board members, as they represent some of the key stakeholders of the ministry, which will strengthen decision-making processes and enhance their working relationship.

Mr Lamptey, on behalf of the other board members, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the country and pledged their full support to the tasks ahead.

Among the attendees at the inauguration were Ebenezer Charway, the Director for the General Administration Directorate, Vida Owusuaa Mensah, the Director for the Human Resource Management Directorate, and the acting Director for PPME, Florence Ayisi Quartey.