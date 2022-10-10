Mövenpick launches charity programme for needy

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra has launched its annual Kilo of Kindness charity programme.
The programme, which is in its fifth year, involves Mövenpick inviting guests, visitors and members of the community to donate at least one kilo of food, clothing and school supplies throughout October.
Guests and visitors are invited to drop off donations at the lobby of the hotel in Accra from October 1-31.
The collected items will be shared with local communities in need, focusing on children and young adults in Old Fadama, supported by the non-governmental organisation, City of God.
"At the heart of Mövenpick is the belief that indulgence is something that should be both good for you and good for the world, which it hopes will inspire people to donate," said the General Manager, Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen.
"The hotel joins 65 Mövenpick properties across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East participating in the initiative, with a global goal to gather 25,000 kilos of donations.
"While guests and local neighbours are encouraged to donate a kilo of goods, all contributions are welcome and gratefully received no matter how big or small.
High-priority items include literature materials, notebooks and stationery such as pens, pencils, rulers and erasers; canned foods such as tuna, soup, fruit, vegetables and concentrated milk; dry foods like rice, beans, oats, pasta, cereals, flour, powdered milk, baby formula, tea and coffee; and clothing for adults and children," she added.
Joy of giving
Ms Sivertsen said Mövenpick’s new programme slogan, “nothing tastes sweeter than a Kilo of Kindness”, aims to remind the public that giving back brings joy to all involved.
“Reminiscent of Mövenpick’s culinary heritage, the play on words encapsulates the idea that kind-hearted, generous actions are often rewarded back in happiness.
"Through uncertain times, it's important to come together to spread kindness to where it is needed most; that's the core premise behind Kilo of Kindness," she stressed.
"Building on our culinary heritage, we know food has the power to do good and be a medium for positive change. With our annual Kilo of Kindness program, we believe in indulging in heartfelt moments and finding the goodness in the social change we can make by giving back,” she added.
Since 2015, the hotel has received and distributed approximately 71,457 kilogrammes of supplies to disadvantaged communities around the world.
Ms Sivertsen said Mövenpick hoped to make its 2022 campaign the most successful to date by surpassing its current donation record of 21,921 kilogrammes to secure 25,000 kilos of donations.