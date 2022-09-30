Mövenpick launches annual Kilo of Kindness program

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra has launched its annual Kilo of Kindness charitable program.
As part of the program which is in its fifth year, Mövenpick is inviting guests, visitors and members of the community to donate at least one kilo of food, clothing and school supplies throughout October.
Guests and visitors are invited to drop off donations at the lobby of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra from October 1-31.
The collected items will be shared with local communities in need, focusing on children and young adults in Old Fadama, supported by the Non-Governmental Organization, City of God.
"At the heart of Mövenpick is the belief that indulgence is something that should be both good for you and good for the world, which it hopes will inspire people to donate," the company said in a statement.
"The hotel joins 65 Mövenpick properties across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, participating in the initiative with a global goal to gather 25,000 kilos of donations".
"While guests and local neighbours are encouraged to donate a kilo of goods, all contributions are welcome and gratefully received no matter how big or small. High-priority items include books, notebooks and stationery such as pens, pencils, rulers and erasers; canned foods such as tuna, soup, fruit, vegetables and concentrated milk; dry foods like rice, beans, oats, pasta, cereals, flour, powdered milk, baby formula, tea and coffee; and clothing for adults and children".
Mövenpick’s new program slogan “nothing tastes sweeter than a Kilo of Kindness,” aims to remind the public that giving back brings joy to all involved.
Reminiscent of Mövenpick’s culinary heritage, the play on words encapsulates the idea that kind-hearted, generous actions are often rewarded back in happiness.
"Through uncertain times, it's important to come together to spread kindness to where it is needed most; that's the core premise behind Kilo of Kindness," said Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen, General Manager, Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.
"Building on our culinary heritage, we know food has the power to do good and be a medium for positive change. With our annual Kilo of Kindness program, we believe in indulging in heartfelt moments and finding the goodness in the social change we can make by giving back.”
Since 2015 approximately 71,457 kilograms of supplies have been donated and distributed to disadvantaged communities around the world.
Mövenpick hopes to make its 2022 campaign the most successful to date by surpassing its current donation record of 21,921 kilograms and aiming to secure 25,000.