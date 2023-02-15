Modern slavery in business supply chains - Challenging Heights draws attention

The President of Challenging Heights, James Kofi Annan, has urged member countries of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to take urgent steps to address issues of modern slavery and human trafficking in their business supply chains.
He said most African countries have enacted human trafficking and modern slavery laws, but none so far is known to have enacted such laws directed at businesses to address supply chain issues.
Mr Annan spoke to journalists on arrival in the country after addressing global business leaders and government ministers around the world at this year’s Bali Process Government and Business Forum (GABF) jointly chaired by Australia and Indonesia’s Foreign ministers held in Adelaide, Australia.
Mr Annan told the gathering that Ghana was presently hosting the secretariat of the AfCFTA and there was, therefore, the need to address issues of modern slavery and human trafficking in their business supply chains or risk not gaining anything from the AfCFTA initiative.
According to him, the AfCFTA was a continental zone created for companies in Africa to be able to compete in the global market.
He said although most African countries had passed human trafficking laws, nearly all the laws were weak on slavery in supply chain due diligence requirements.
“I am yet to know any company within the AfCFTA enclave doing anything to address issues of slavery and human trafficking in their supply chains because there is no obligation to do so,” he emphasised.
According to him, the absence of any modern slavery and human trafficking due diligence law on the African continent presented a greater risk for the survival and success of AfCFTA, and the companies operating within the enclave.
He said with the passage of the Australian Modern Slavery Act, the expected passage of the European Union Due Diligence Legislation, as well as several of such laws being passed by most industrialised countries, most African companies would soon be required to comply with foreign due diligence laws to do business internationally.
Best practice
Mr Annan, therefore, “wants AfCFTA member countries to emulate the Bali Process example, by acknowledging that the problem exists, and for them to act to address issues of human trafficking and modern slavery in their supply chains”.
Human trafficking and modern slavery have gained wide international attention in the last couple of decades.
Available data shows that there are nearly 50 million victims of slavery worldwide, with nearly every country in the world being affected by the situation.
The annual profit from this illicit trade is estimated at $150 billion, the second largest illicit trade in the world.
In Ghana, it is estimated that there are over 133,000 people who are victims of modern slavery, with over 20,000 children affected by the Lake Volta fishing business alone.
Challenging Heights has been a leading activist in the space, having rescued over 1,800 children from human trafficking situations since 2003.