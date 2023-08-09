Ministry, Zoomlion clear refuse dumps in Oti

Alberto Mario Noretti Aug - 09 - 2023 , 06:52

Five refuse dumping sites in the Oti Region have been cleared.

This was under the ongoing nationwide refuse evacuation exercise by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) and waste management group Zoomlion to tackle mounting refuse challenges and improve sanitation and hygiene in communities.

The beneficiary towns are Dambai in the Krachi East District; Worawora in Biakoye; Kpasa in Nkwanta North; Kute in Jasikan; and Dodo Papase in Kadjebi.

The Oti Regional Coordinator for Zoomlion, Safian Abdullai, said the exercise-specialised-waste-management vehicles were deployed during the exercise to efficiently collect and transport the waste to appropriate disposal sites.

He said the exercise formed part of the government's Clean Ghana Agenda.

Mr Abdulai stated that the operation was being undertaken with adherence to environmental guidelines, ensuring minimal impact on the region's natural surroundings.

He maintained that Zoomlion remained committed to promoting a clean and healthy environment for the people.

Meanwhile, the Nkwanta North District Chief Executive, William Kidignang Nawugma, lauded the joint initiative which he said must be sustained in the broader national interest.

"It is incumbent upon us to manage our immediate environment and surroundings," he said.

The exercise is expected to take place in Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality next week.