Ministry commences probe into acquisition of Ghanaian passports by foreign nationals

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI) has commenced investigations into the alleged issuance of Ghanaian passports to foreigners.
The investigation follows the circulation of videos on social media that alleged that a number of foreign nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates and other gulf states had acquired Ghanaian passports.
In a statement issued last Friday, the Ministry said it would take appropriate measures to deal with the situation if the allegation were found to be true.
The statement said with the current biometric passports being issued by the Passport Office, applicants undergo rigorous vetting processes which make it difficult for unqualified persons, notably foreigners, to acquire Ghanaian passports.
“...It is an offence under Ghanaian Laws for foreign nationals to acquire a Ghanaian passport, adding that there have been a number of instances where the Ministry in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service and other law enforcement agencies has apprehended some individuals for attempting to acquire Ghanaian passports,” the statement said.
It said the cases had been successfully prosecuted and appropriate sanctions handed to the culprits.
The Ministry further assured the public that it would continue to adopt relevant measures in the issuance of Ghanaian passports to uphold and protect the integrity of the travel document.
It also cautioned against unfounded claims on social media concerning foreigners acquiring Ghanaian passports.
It urged individuals with credible evidence on foreign nationals in possession of the passport to approach the Ministry for further action by the law enforcement agencies.