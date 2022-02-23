Minister of Communications inaugurates 2 boards

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has inaugurated two boards for the Ghana Digital Centre Limited (GDCL) and the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE).
The nine-member board for each of the institutions is to help steer afairs by providing broad-based policy and strategic directions for the agencies.
The GDCL board is chaired by Mr Prince Ofosu-Sefah, and has Messrs Ernest Kumi, Kojo Amissah, Aloysius Adjetey, Ms Sharon Dede Padi and Ms Benedicta Fosu-Mensah as members.
The rest are Mr Kusum Appiah, Mr Kwadjo Baah-Agyeman and Dr Francis Blay.
The AITI-KACE has Dr Tony Bediako, Dr Maria Lovelace Johnson, Mr Eric Agyeman, Madam Kesewaa Brown, Mr Kwabena Afum- Dankwa, Dr Collins Yeboah Afari, Mr Francis K Boachie and Madam Farida Bedwei as members. It is chaired by Mr Kwame Owusu.
Inaugurating the boards yesterday at the Ministry in Accra, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the two centres should be the key agencies that would champion the development and management of technology centres across Ghana to promote ICT-driven economic growth.
Entrepreneurship and job creation
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also noted that the centres should be able to create an environment that would attract and retain ICT business companies to promote entrepreneurship and job creation for accelerated growth.
“ There should also be a platform for business incubation, acceleration and digital programmes. You must cater for Ghana’s fast-growing ICT needs in partnership with private and public sectors,” she said.
She also noted that under the Ghana Cares Obantanpa programme, government intended to replicate digital centres in other regions.
“Government is considering operationalisation of the regional centres across the country to promote digital innovation and to give GDCL a nation-wide reach in the process,” she noted.
Digital Economy
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the boards should help collaborate with key stakeholders to drive research and capacity building activities; visibility and widen adoption of AITI-KACE e-Government solutions.
“Given the potential of the centre, I will urge the board to marshal all efforts to pay particular attention to help management to improve the revenue generation capabilities of the centre. With the depth of knowledge and expertise of the board, I am convinced that you will work together as a strong team to steer the centre to effectively deliver on its mandate,” she said.
“I have no doubt that your board will live up to expectations. I will take this opportunity to assure the board and management of the centre that the ministry will continue to support it in all its endeavours,” she said.
The Chairpersons for the boards, Mr Kwame Owusu and Mr Prince Ofosu-Sefah in their remarks, said they were equal to the task and would work to promote the well-being of Ghanaians.