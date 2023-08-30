Mining company constructs roads for Amansie South communities

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Aug - 30 - 2023 , 07:03

A company prospecting for gold in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region has started the construction of eight bridges and reshaping some roads within the communities.

The project which would be solely financed by the Gold Line Mining Company involves the reshaping of the 2.5 km road linking Kensire to Aponapon and the construction of some drains as part of the measures to improve on the road network in the district.

The company believes the corporate social responsibility will enable it to secure the goodwill of the people, the social licence and capital to leverage for a successful operation in the district.

Already, the company has been involved in shaping the roads to make them motorable for the residents and vehicles to ply them.

Sod-cutting

At the sod-cutting ceremony to start the road project, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Emmanuel Ababio, acknowledged that the challenges facing the people were many and the government alone would not be able to provide all the needs of the people.

He said as a responsible company, it was their place to ensure that the communities in which they operated were satisfied and had the basic necessities that would make life easier for them.

Some heaps of sand, gravel and stone chippings to be used for the construction work

Mr Ababio said recently, an old lady was nearly washed away by rain water due to the bad nature of the road, when she was returning from the farm and it had to take the staff of the company to rescue her.

He said that incident was what motivated him to decide with his partners to construct the road for the residents and to ease their movement to and from their farms.

Don’t steal

The District Chief Executive of Amansie South, Clement Opoku, called on residents not to connive with the workers of the contractors working on the project to steal the building materials.

He said they would be shooting themselves in the foot when they did that as the project was for the benefit of the entire community and meant to make life bearable for them.

“If someone out of his own benevolence decides to construct bridges and you team up with people to steal the materials, that is the highest form of disloyalty to any community that any other can meet in the country,” he stressed.

Mr Opoku was grateful to the Gold Line Mining Company for heeding to the appeal by the district assembly and the community and coming to their aid.

He admitted that one of the main challenges facing the district was the bad road network.

He believed that if businesses emulated the example of Gold Line Mining Company, the story would have been different.