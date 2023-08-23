Minerals Commission discusses exploration of lithium at Mfantseman

Timothy Ngnenbe Aug - 23 - 2023 , 11:07

The Minerals Commission is holding preliminary discussions with Atlantic Lithium Limited, a mining company, on the development of the Ewoyaa Lithium deposits in the Mfantseman Municipality in the Central Region.

The project has, however, not received the approval of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, neither has a contract, transaction, deal or stake for any person, company or entity been signed.

By law, the commission is mandated to make recommendations to the minister for the granting of mineral rights, including a mining lease.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, told the Daily Graphic that the commission had not made any such recommendations for the granting of a mining lease for the development of the lithium deposits at Ewoyaa.

He explained that Atlantic Lithium had a prospecting licence which it acquired through its Ghanaian subsidiary, Barari Development Ghana Limited.

“At this stage, Atlantic Lithium Limited still holds a prospecting licence in the name of its local subsidiary, Barari Development Ghana Limited,” Mr Ayisi added.

Context

The interview comes in the wake of claims by Piedmont Lithium in respect of the company's acquisition of a stake in the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana.

The press release by the commission follows that Australian Mining firm, Piedmont Lithium had acquired a 22.5 per cent stake in Atlantic Lithium’s Ewoyaa project in the country.

The CEO of Piedmont, Keith Phillips, was quoted in a release saying: “We are pleased with the results of the Ewoyaa lithium project (definitive feasibility study) and our election to earn our initial 22.5 per cent interest in Atlantic Lithium’s Ghanaian lithium project portfolio”.

Policy framework

Cabinet on July 27, this year, approved a new policy framework for the exploitation, management and regulation of lithium and other green minerals in Ghana.

The overarching goal of the new framework is anchored on the principle that the exploitation of green minerals including lithium must benefit the people who are the true owners of the mineral resources.

Mr Ayisi said that the government was committed to ensuring that the country reaped optimum benefits from the exploitation of lithium and other green minerals.He, therefore, debunked reports that the government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, had signed a deal with Atlantic Lithium Limited for the exploitation of lithium deposits.

The CEO said such speculations were erroneous and a misrepresentation of the facts.

Mr Ayisi further said that discussions had not evolved to a stage where the company could be granted operating licence and that any reports to the contrary were false and must be treated with the contempt it deserved.

He said the commission would ensure that the exploitation and harnessing of the country’s minerals, including the Ewoyaa Lithium deposits, were done for the benefit of citizens, adding that any deal which was likely to have adverse effect on the public interest would be rejected.