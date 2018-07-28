Midland offers house as compensation for woman assaulted by police

Midland Savings and Loans Company Limited has offered a house as compensation for Ms Patience Osafo, the woman who was assaulted by a police officer at the Shiashie branch banking hall last week
.
One of the lawyers, Samson Lardi Ayenini who disclosed this said they were excited about the compensation.
Mr Ayenini revealed this on Joy FM's news analysis programme which his host on Saturdays.
“Why am I not allowed to agree with the infamous interdicted woman beater police officer’s claim to a criminal charge of assault, is it because I need the woman to seek justices."
"Well to avoid a civil suit against Midland Savings, and in compensation for the punches, trauma and embarrassment we just closed a rather generous deal that removes her from the kiosk to owning a brand new house and from the streets, hawking toffee to a woman now with multiple bank accounts.”
“Yes her worries no longer include how to feed her family and provide healthcare for the two-month-old baby. Her GHc270 savings account now holds a six figures sum. Her dilemma is simply deciding what dignified trade to invest in. Patience is certainly over flowing with gratitude for an opportunity for a dignified life for herself and dependants,” he said.
Mr Anyenini
Mr Ayenini made the revelation as part of his introduce [Sampson's Take] for Saturday morning's Newsfile programme.
Background
Ms Patience Osafo was assaulted by the police officer, Amanor at the Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
