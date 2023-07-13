Mentor younger women - Chief Justice urges women in maritime space

Della Russel Ocloo Jul - 13 - 2023 , 10:13

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, has challenged women in the maritime space to mentor younger women to take up careers in the sector.

At the opening of a three-day seminar of the Network of Professional Women in Maritime and Port sectors of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) in Tema last Tuesday, Justice Torkornoo said providing guidance and support for younger women would further strengthen the desire to position women not only in the maritime and port space, but also in positions of responsibility in management.

Regional seminar

The seminar, which was held on the theme: “PMAWCA Ports Facing the Challenges of Sustainable Development: Status and Prospects”, brought together 111 delegates from 16 ports in Angola, Benin, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Congo Brazzaville, among several other countries, in the West and Central African region.

It featured presentations on a variety of topics related to sustainable development in the maritime sector, including climate change, gender equality and port security.

Also at the event, an eight-member executive body of the Ghana Chapter of the Network was sworn in.

Maritime gender equity

Justice Torkornoo, whose speech was read on her behalf by a Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Sophia Bernasko-Essah, said while the proportion of women in technical and marine jobs remained stagnant, the vision of achieving equity in the sector rested on the shoulders of the women who were already working in the sector.

“It is also gratifying to note that in Ghana, we have had brilliant women who have blazed the trail and earned for themselves recognition by occupying key positions, but that there is still much room for improvement,” she added.

She also urged women to continue to mentor and support each other, and to work together to create a more inclusive and equitable maritime industry.

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, commended women in the maritime sector for shattering stereotypes and proving that gender was not a barrier to success.

“Stereotypes and biases have hindered the progress of women, limiting their access to education, employment opportunities and leadership positions,” he said.

“But the stories of professional women in the maritime and port sectors are stories of resilience, determination and unwavering commitment to excellence,” he added

Mr Ofori-Asiamah also spoke about the importance of sustainability in the maritime sector, noting that digital technologies were playing a major role in making ports more efficient and environmentally friendly.

He urged the PMAWCA to continue to innovate and embrace new technologies in order to remain competitive.

GPHA

The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Michael Luguje, in his welcome remarks, emphasised the importance of ports in shaping a sustainable future for our planet.

“Ports are crucial gateways for global trade, and they have a pivotal role to play in shaping a sustainable future for our planet,” he said.

“The growing awareness of environmental concerns and the urgent need for action has made it evident that ports ought to rise to the challenge and embrace sustainable practices in their operations.”

Mr Luguje also said ports faced numerous challenges in their efforts to become more sustainable, such as minimising their carbon footprint, reducing air and water pollution, managing waste effectively and preserving the delicate ecosystems in which they operated.

However, he said achieving sustainable development required a holistic approach that took into account environmental, social and economic dimensions.

“As we embark on this journey of sustainable development in ports, it is crucial that we remain committed to our shared vision,” he said.

“I urge you the participants to seize this opportunity to explore new ideas, share experiences and learn from one another,” he stated.