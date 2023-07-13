Don’t allow individuals to divide us — Salifu Sa-eed

Chris Nunoo Jul - 13 - 2023 , 10:01

A former Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sa-eed, has called on Dagomba and Konkonba community members not allow the actions of a few individuals to overshadow the long-standing history of coexistence and neighbourliness among them.

He has, therefore, called on the leaders of the two communities to demonstrate true leadership by urging their tribesmen to desist from actions that could derail the peace the area.

Mr Sa-eed who made the call in a statement signed and released to the Daily Graphic yesterday said “In this critical moment, I call upon both communities' leaders to demonstrate true leadership by calling on their tribesmen to desist from actions that could derail the peace the area has enjoyed all these years.”

The statement said “I am deeply concerned about recent incendiary pronouncements between the Dagomba and Konkonba Youth Associations.”

It indicated that as a former Northern Regional Minister and former Chairman of the Regional Security Council, “I have witnessed the devastating consequences of communal violence and I urge all parties to exercise utmost restraint and work towards peaceful coexistence.”

It said recent unsavoury comments on social media and television, have further fuelled the flames of discord between Dagombas and Kokombas pointing out that “It is disheartening to see how such platforms, meant to connect people and foster understanding, can be misused to spread hatred and division.”

The statement, therefore, urged the Dagomba and Konkonba community members to be mindful of their words and actions and refrain from making inflammatory statements that could incite violence.

It said “it is our collective responsibility to promote peace, harmony, and reconciliation.”

It further appealed to the media to act ethically with a deep sense of responsibility and said journalists and news outlets must also be conflict-sensitive in their reportage and do away with sensationalism and bias to avoid further tensions.

“We must remember that our strength lies in our unity.

The Dagomba and Konkonba communities have coexisted for generations, sharing common values, traditions, and aspirations.

We must build upon this shared heritage and reaffirm our commitment to peaceful coexistence,” the statement added.

It also urged community leaders, religious organisations, civil society groups, the Regional and the National Houses of Chiefs as well as all well-meaning individuals to actively engage in dialogue and mediation to bridge the divide between the two ethnic groups.

The statement also called on the two groups to embrace diversity and celebrate a shared humanity to build a future where all members of the society could live in peace and harmony.