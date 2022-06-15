Mensah Otabil removed from national Cathedral website

The founder of International Central Gospel Church, Mensa Otabil is no longer listed as a member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana.
The list of trustees on the website as of Wednesday, June 15, 2022, no longer includes Pastor Otabil.
The update comes days after a claim by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that Pastor Otabil had walked away from the Board of the Cathedral project a year ago.
He posted on June 13, 2022: "The Akufo-Addo Cathedral grand deception continues unabashedly:
"Government is well aware the revered Pastor Mensa Otabil has walked away from this cathedral project more than a year ago, and yet government continues to publish on its cathedral website (https://www.nationalcathedralghana.org/leadership) that Pastor Otabil is a member of the Board of Trustees".
The lawmaker has also in a series of posts accused the government of using public funds to facilitate the construction of a project it propagated as a personal and private pledge of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Cathedral Board
The 12-member Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana is chaired by Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost with Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop, Cape Coast serving as Vice Chairman.
The members are Most Rev. Bishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Anglican Archbishop Emeritus; Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church; Most Rev T. K. Awotwi Pratt, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church; Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church; Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International; Rev Dr Joyce Aryee, Executive Director, Salt and Light Ministries; Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Presiding Bishop, Lighthouse Group of Churches; Rev Eastwood Anaba, Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries; Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide; and Rev Dr Frimpong Manso, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God.