Melcom honours former Editor, Graphic

News Desk Report Mar - 14 - 2023 , 06:12

MELCOM Care, the social investment arm of the Melcom Group of Companies, has honoured the immediate past Editor, Graphic, Kobby Asmah, for his dedicated service to the journalism profession and the country.

The company, which had presented a letter of commendation to Mr Asmah on his retirement at the end of last month, has presented a refrigerator with a dispenser to the former Editor, who served the Graphic Communications Group Ltd (GCGL) for 33 years, having started as a cub reporter and rising through the ranks to become the Editor.

At a short ceremony to present the item at the new Melcom flagship shop on the Spintex Road, the Group Director of Communications of the Melcom Group, Godwin Avenorgbo, said “the Melcom Group is happy to associate with the GCGL in honouring the immediate past Editor, Graphic for his excellent contribution to the national development effort”.

He said no society, institution, political system or governance system could be described as democratic without the supportive role of professional journalism practitioners, probably a convincing reason the profession was held in high esteem as the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

It was in that vein that the Melcom Group was celebrating the man who had paid his due to the journalism fraternity, having served as the Foreign Editor and the Political Editor of the nation’s biggest-selling newspaper, Daily Graphic, he added.

Gratitude

The Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, who received the item on Mr Asmah’s behalf, thanked the Melcom Group and its directors for the show of love and the keen interest they had taken in promoting and pushing the frontiers of journalism.

He said the Melcom Group was one of the biggest clients of the GCGL and expressed the belief that the relationship between the two companies would grow stronger.

Mr Yartey urged the biggest retail outlet in the country to continue to support the media and the practice of journalism, saying doing that would inure to the benefit of the company.

“The challenge that this undertaking poses to any group of practitioners or individuals is that it’s not journalism for the sake of being certified as such but the practical demonstration of the ability to appreciate the responsibilities of all the arms of governmental machinery, gathering information on their output, assessing same, creating informative — facts, figures and relevant decisions — and presenting same as news or information.

“I need to emphasise that even for the coverage of political activities, all these elements must be applied scrupulously by professional journalists as duty bearers of the national cause in our democratic dispensation.

“Any deviation from these elements as our guide to unbiased service delivery can only serve the interest of detractors and ultimately become a disservice to the nation. This country can enjoy peace and become a business friendly destination for investors willing to add to the nation’s growth and development process if journalists perform their duties as true patriots in nation-building,” Mr Yartey said.