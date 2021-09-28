Medicine counter assistants to write certification exams

The Pharmacy Council (PC) has instituted certification examinations for prospective medicine counter assistants (MCAs) in the country, beginning January 2023.
According to the council, prospective MCAs would be expected to write an external professional examination before they would be allowed to work in pharmacy facilities.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Tema at a graduation ceremony for MCAs organised by Senes Medicine Counter Assistants Training School last Saturday, the Deputy Registrar for Professional Development at the PC, Mr. Albert Wiredu Arkoh, explained that the measure formed part of efforts to upgrade professional practice in the country to conform to international best practices.
Personnel in the pharmaceutical service delivery sector consist of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, MCAs and licensed chemical sellers.
The MCAs provide standard supplementary services in pharmacy shops and other pharmaceutical industries in the country.
Course
Mr. Arkoh said the PC, in collaboration with various pharmacy training institutions in the country, had designed a six-month training course for MCAs, after which they would be required to write and pass an external examination for certification before they could function in accordance with the Pharmaceutical Act 1994 (Act 489) and other regulations prescribed by the PC.
He, therefore, urged prospective MCAs to take advantage of the six-month training programme to upgrade themselves for improved performance.
Mr. Arkoh also advised the graduates to build on the knowledge and skills learnt by pursuing further education to enable them to get into the formal health sector.
The 255 graduates were inducted into the MCA practice after completing and passing an external examination for certification at the Senes Medicine Counter Assistants Training School.
Job opportunity
The Proprietor of the school, Rev. Seth Borteye, said the MCA programme had provided job opportunities for the youth in the pharmaceutical industry.
He said since its establishment 2007, the school had trained more than 1,000 qualified MCAs who are working and providing optimal care for clients across the country.
Rev. Borteye advised the graduates to uphold honesty, integrity, character and workplace competence.
Awards were presented to Mr. Bernard Donkor, Ms. Rukaya Lartey and Mr. Wisdom K. Mawusi for their outstanding performance.
