Mankessim murder case: Police grab grave digger

Prosecutors in the Mankessim murder case have amended the case to include a third accused person, Jonathan Obeng, 26, a mason and in-law to Christopher Clark Quansah, the Tufuhen of Ekumfi Akwakrom, who was arrested on September 28, 2022.
The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daniel Gadzo, said Obeng was contracted by Quansah to dig up the grave in which the deceased, Georgina Asor Botchwey, was buried.
Their plea was not taken by the Cape Coast district court, and the case was adjourned to October 18, 2022.
Dozens of people gathered around the court complex to catch a glimpse of the accused persons as they entered the vehicles back to police custody.
Some hooted at them and prayed for long sentences for them.
Arrest
Initial police investigations into the murder case led to the arrest of a self-styled pastor, Michael Darko, and the Tufuhen of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Christopher Clark Quansah.
The two were arrested for the murder of a prospective student nurse and appeared in court on September 22, 2022 in Cape Coast, charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder; and murder contrary to section 46 of the Criminal and other offences Act, 1980, Act 29.
The prosecutor, DSP Gadzo, told the court at their first appearance that the two lured the deceased, Georgina Aso Botchwey, who lived at Yeji in the Bono East Region and had travelled to Cape Coast as part of admission procedures, to the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School and later killed and buried her at Quansah’s home in Mankessim.
More killings
Later last week, police investigations established that one Gloria Yeboah, a resident of Obokrom in Kumasi, was lured by the two to Accra on June 17, 2022 on the pretext of helping her to travel abroad but lured to Mankessim, where they killed and buried her.