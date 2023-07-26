Manhunt for Kumasi-Bawku bus attackers

Mohammed Fugu Jul - 26 - 2023 , 10:45

The Police have launched a manhunt for some unknown gunmen who shot into a Kumasi-Bawku bound bus at Walewale in the North East Region last Friday, killing one person and injuring many others.

The bus which was involved in the attack strangely caught fire in front of the Walewale police station, where it was parked for investigation and safety.

The attack is believed to be in connection with the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict in the Bawku enclave.

The Daily Graphic gathered that the bus was transporting passengers from Kumasi to Bawku, and upon reaching the outskirt of Walewale, some gunmen reportedly opened fire on the bus resulting in the killing of one person and injuring others.

The vehicle is said to have been towed to the police station but it strangely caught fire and burnt into ashes.

A statement issued by the police said investigation had since commenced to arrest the perpetrators.Meanwhile, the West Mamprusi Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has that attack and called for swift investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.

The Municipal Chief Executive and Chairman of MUSEC, Issahaku Arimeyaw Somo, told the Daily Graphic that “the attack, carried on the innocent passengers, was barbaric and most unfortunate and we would, therefore, not relent in our efforts to ensure that the persons involved in the act are fished out and made to face the full rigours of the law”.