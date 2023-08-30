Management, alumni of UPSA honour founder

Joshua Bediako Koomson Aug - 30 - 2023 , 12:43

The management and alumni of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), have celebrated the legacy of the founder of the institution, Nana Opoku-Ampomah I, on his 95th birthday at his residence in Accra.

They honoured him for his vision and immense contribution to the establishment of the institution in 1965.

Some of them recalled encounters they had with Nana Opoku-Ampomah, who is also the Paramount Chief of Amoafo Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, during their school days and how the founder had contributed to their success.

Nana Opoku-Ampomah, who was clad in a beautiful cloth and surrounded by some family members who included his wife and children, was full of smiles as he listened to the narratives from his former students.

They prayed for him and asked God to continue to protect and guide him in all his endeavours.

The alumni presented him with gifts which comprised of food items, cartons of assorted drinks and a pencil-sketched portrait of himself.

The event was attended by some year groups of the university as well as old students, including the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The Ghana Police Band, led by gospel musician, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Sarpong, treated the guests to some melodious songs to suit the occasion.

Commendation

The Global Alumni President of the university, Francis Dadzie, commended Nana Opoku-Ampomah for opening the gateway for many citizens to achieve their aspirations.

“Thank you for all that you have done for us, I am glad that I was able to make it to see your face again.

I have personally benefited from the school which propelled me to get to where I have gotten to today,” he said.

Impact

The IGP also said that the founder had made a huge impact in the lives of an uncountable number of people through his vision in establishing the university.

“We thank God for allowing you to live for such a long time to see how your brainchild has matured beyond your imagination.

“Abraham was the father of many nations and you are the father of many professionals who are impacting this country at all levels.

“So when the time comes and God calls you, you will be one of the people who will have a glorious welcome in a manner that angels and former students of your school will come together to celebrate you,” Dr Dampare said.

He said the founder had been a great inspiration to him personally, and to many of his colleagues who were all thriving in their respective professions.

“We know that in history, a lot of civilisations collapsed, but civilisations that are based on wisdom and godly principles endure and the UPSA story is a good example of that,” the IGP further said.