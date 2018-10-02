Man jailed seven years for defiling wife’s niece in toilet

A farmer who sneaked into a pit latrine, where his wife’s niece was attending to nature’s call and defiled her, has been jailed seven years by a Circuit Court at Aflao.
Kwaku Sevordzi Boateng, 45, pleaded not guilty, but the Court, presided over by Mr. Ali Baba Abature, thought otherwise.
The prosecution told the Court that the victim, aged 14, lived with her parents in a house in which the accused person also resided with his wife, at Tadzewu in the Ketu North District district of the Volta Region.
According to the prosecution, in October 2016, the victim went to attend to nature’s call at the pit latrine located behind their house.
The prosecution said the accused, who saw the victim going to the toilet, followed up, tiptoed to the toilet, grabbed and pinned the victim to wall housing the toilet.
The prosecution said the accused then slid the victim’s panty to one side and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her and warned her to keep it secret, but the victim finally revealed the ordeal to her aunt.